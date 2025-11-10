Pony rescued from pool in Prince William County

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A pony had to be rescued after falling into its owner's pool. The horse weighed about 900 lbs. The pony and all crew members were uninjured in the rescue.



An unexpected rescue took place in Prince William County last weekend.

A horse fell into a swimming pool in its owner’s backyard and had to be pulled out on Sunday, Nov. 2.

What we know:

According to Prince William Fire and Rescue, just before 11:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to Burwell Road in Nokesville for a horse who’d fallen into a swimming pool.

When they arrived, firefighters discovered a pony weighing about 900 lbs in the pool.

The pool had a canvas cover and was surrounded by brick pillars and an iron gate approximately five feet high.

Officials say that sometime during the night, the homeowner’s horse wandered into the pool area, stepped onto the canvas-covered pool and fell in.

When the homeowner discovered the horse the next morning, they immediately called 911.

The pony was standing in about four feet of water at the shallow end of the pool.

Group effort:

Because it was a large animal rescue, additional Prince William County fire units were called in, as well as some from the Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Under the direction of Little Fork’s Chief Doug Monaco, firefighters constructed a ramp, and placed it over the side of the pool and into the water.

Two rescuers outfitted in dry suits went into the water, placing heavy-duty straps/slings around the horse’s belly and chest.

Once the horse was in position on the ramp, crews pulled ropes that effectively hoisted the horse up and out of the pool.

Before moving the horse, veterinarians on scene administered a mild sedative to keep the animal calm during the rescue.

Once out of the pool, the horse was walked to a nearby stable for further assessment by the veterinarians so they could ensure that there were no signs of injuries or distress.

Luckily, the pony and all crew members were uninjured in the rescue.