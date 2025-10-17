Police urge residents to avoid Manassas intersection after shooting

The Brief Police responded to a shooting in Manassas Friday morning. Residents are urged to avoid Dumfries and Wellington roads. Officials say there’s no ongoing threat but the investigation continues.



Authorities are asking residents to avoid the intersection of Dumfries Road and Wellington Road Center in Manassas following a shooting Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. by Manassas City Police, prompting their response and investigation.

"At this time, there is no further threat to the community," officials said in a post to X. "This is an ongoing investigation, and please continue to avoid the area."

