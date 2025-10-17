Police urge residents to avoid Manassas intersection after shooting
MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities are asking residents to avoid the intersection of Dumfries Road and Wellington Road Center in Manassas following a shooting Friday morning.
The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. by Manassas City Police, prompting their response and investigation.
"At this time, there is no further threat to the community," officials said in a post to X. "This is an ongoing investigation, and please continue to avoid the area."
The Source: Information in this article comes from Manassas City Police.