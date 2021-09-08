Police searching for fugitive wanted in connection with sexual assault of a minor in Charles County

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

George Andrew Taylor (PHOTO: Charles County Sheriff's Office)

Officers are seeking the whereabouts of George Andrew Taylor, 36, of Waldorf who is wanted for failing to appear in court related to the sexual assault of a minor known to him.

Taylor is 6'1", 160 lbs. and has brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of an angel on his chest and a tattoo of a panther on his back.

Anyone with information about Taylor's location is asked to call 301-932-3072 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted online or by using the P3Intel mobile app.