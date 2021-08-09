Former Maryland junior varsity wrestling coach pleads guilty to sex crimes involving a child

article

A former Charles County junior varsity wrestling coach has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a child.

READ MORE: Woman killed in shooting while riding ATV in Charles County

Prosecutors announced last week that George Andrew Taylor, 36, of Waldorf, pleaded guilty to third-degree sex offense involving a minor child.

READ MORE: 18-year-old convicted in murder, drug robbery of Charles County high school student, officials say

The child told law enforcement that Taylor "touched her inappropriately" during incidents in Charles and Calvert County. Taylor pleaded guilty in Calvert County, but he was also charged in Charles County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Taylor was employed as a building worker in the Charles County Public School system from 2014 to 2018. He worked at John Hanson Middle School, T.C. Martin Elementary School, and coached junior varsity wrestling at St. Charles High School.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on September 27, 2021. He faces up to 10 years in prison.