Maryland 74-year-old attacked by home invader in bedroom; police looking for suspect

Anne Arundel County police are looking for a suspect after a 74-year-old woman was attacked with a knife during a home invasion early Friday morning.

Police responded to the home in the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater around 12:25 a.m.

They say a stranger had entered the woman’s bedroom and confronted her. The victim suffered a puncture wound to her upper torso during the struggle, before escaping and calling 911.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for an injury that police said was not life threatening.

The suspect was described as a male, who is 5-foot-8 with a muscular build.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (401) 222-1960.

