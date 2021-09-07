Tour bus driver shot on Maryland highway: State Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating after a tour bus driver was shot by another motorist on MD 295 in Anne Arundel County early Tuesday morning.
According to investigators, the bus was traveling on the highway near I-195 around 2:45 a.m. when the driver was shot.
The driver managed to pull off of the roadway into the departure lanes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
State Police have not indicated how severe the driver’s injuries might have been.
Ten passengers were on the bus – but none of them were shot.
If you have information that might help Troopers in their investigation, call (410) 761-5130.