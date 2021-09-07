Tour bus driver shot on Maryland highway: State Police

Maryland State Police are investigating after a tour bus driver was shot by another motorist on MD 295 in Anne Arundel County early Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Maryland 74-year-old attacked by home invader in bedroom; police looking for suspect

According to investigators, the bus was traveling on the highway near I-195 around 2:45 a.m. when the driver was shot.

The driver managed to pull off of the roadway into the departure lanes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

READ MORE: Mother of newborn baby arrested, charged after child found abandoned in Glen Burnie

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

State Police have not indicated how severe the driver’s injuries might have been.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Ten passengers were on the bus – but none of them were shot.

Advertisement

If you have information that might help Troopers in their investigation, call (410) 761-5130.

