Police search for gunman they say shot, killed man in Manassas Park

Authorities are searching for a gunman they say shot and killed a man in Manassas Park.

Manassas Park Police responded to the 100 block of Polk Drive Friday around 10 p.m. where they found 34-year-old Freddy Orozco Lopez dead from gunshot wounds.

Juan Zacarias (Manassas Park Police)

Investigators identified Juan Zacarias, 39, of Manassas as the gunman. They say he fled the area after the shooting. He is wanted for second degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-361-1136.