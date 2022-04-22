Police say woman jumped from DC apartment building to escape suspect who tied hands, feet together

Authorities say a woman jumped from the eight floor of a D.C. apartment building while trying to escape an assault Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers say the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue.

According to a police report released to FOX 5 Friday, the victim told police she was being assaulted inside the apartment unit by a suspect who tied her hands and feet together. The police report says the victim was able to get free and jumped from the building landing on the street below

Passersby discovered the woman in a mulch bed on Connecticut Avenue. During a press conference at the scene, the Commander of the Second District, Duncan Bedlion, said the woman was bound by "some type of rope tied around her legs."

During the investigation police also learned that the woman’s 18-month-old son was missing and launched a missing child search for him. The young boy was found a short time later safe and unharmed at a relative’s home.

Officers say they have arrested a suspect who originally returned to the scene Thursday and was described as being "distraught." Police say 22-year-old Ky Lee Jamal Palmer was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Advertisement

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said police located the firearm, a large capacity ammunition magazine and reptiles that were turned over to animal control inside the apartment. Alnwick says the victim is in critical but stable condition Friday morning.