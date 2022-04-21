Expand / Collapse search
Woman falls from building in Northwest:1-year-old missing, suspect in custody

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:36PM
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a woman fell from a building in Northwest Thursday evening after a domestic dispute.

Upon investigating the incident, the Metropolitan Police Department issued a critical missing child for 1-year-old Kylee Palmer. 

Daryl Levine from D.C. Fire & EMS said the call came in at 7:06 p.m. for an adult female who fell from a building on the 4500 block of Connecticut Ave NW. The location is where Palmer was seen last.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

MPD says she is currently conscious and breathing and a suspect is in custody. 

Police are actively investigating the incident. 