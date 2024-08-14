Family questions timeline of Manassas mother's disappearance

The search for a Manassas woman is still underway and as the investigation into her disappearance continues, family members and friends have questions about the timeline that has been provided so far.

Mamta Kafle was last seen almost two weeks ago in Manassas Park. Kaful was last seen at her house on Wednesday, July 31.

Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo did tell FOX 5 that his officers actually went to the home on Friday, Aug. 2 for a welfare check.

Now, a number of Kafle’s friends are questioning the timeline and how long it took for police to confirm she was missing.

"The timelines are not aligning," friend Nadia Navarro said.

The last time Navarro heard from her friend was just days before she went missing.

"July 28 probably is the last time she tried to contact me," Navarro told FOX 5. "It was a missed call."

She didn’t think anything of it until she saw a poster online saying that her 28-year-old friend was missing.

"I was like, ‘that’s strange.’ We had just planned a sleepover to see each other," said Navarro.

The two were roommates back in 2021 when Kafle’s husband was deployed.

"Mamta was more like a big sister to me," Navarro said.

Kafle and her husband later moved into their home in Manassas Park where they were raising their 11-month-old baby girl. Now, friends of Kafle’s like Navarro are questioning why she would just up and leave her little girl.

"She loved her baby more than anything else in the world," said Navarro.

According to Manassas Park Police, Kafle was last seen at her home on Wednesday, July 31. Then, on Friday, August 2, one of her co-workers called police worried, asking for a welfare check.

When officers arrived at the house, they spoke with her husband, who didn’t say anything about her being missing. Police left and days later on Monday, August 5, her husband called police to report her missing.

Police pushed out the missing flyer on social media on Thursday, August 8.

When FOX 5 went to Kafle’s home on Monday, her husband said he’d called the police on Friday, Aug. 2 and they came to the house. But according to police, her employer at the hospital called in.

Kafle is a pediatric nurse and since her disapperance, her co-workers and friends have come together. Navarro created a donation campaign.

"The money has gone into flyers, that’s what it was for originally," Navarro said.

But now, since Manassas Park Police tell FOX 5 they’ve"conducted searches with negative results," they’re planning their own search for the woman who is a friend, mother, daughter and wife.

"We’ve purchased and vests. We are going to buy flashlights so we can start conducting our own searches," said Navarro.

In addition to supplies for the search, Kafle’s friend says some of the money raised through the GoFundMe account will go towards purchasing a large billboard and yard sides. The group is planning the search for this mother on Thursday.

Police say even though their searches came up negative, they are still investigating all possible circumstances.