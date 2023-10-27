Police release image of Anne Arundel Mills Circle auto theft suspect

Police continue to search for an alleged auto theft suspect in Hanover.

According to police, the suspect is accused of being involved in an auto theft at 7051 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Detective Crockett at 443-685-4202. Callers who want to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

