Police say a person is a dead after being shot Friday morning in Chillum.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. in the 400 block of Chillum Road.

Prince George's County police will only say the victim was a male was died at the scene.

Detectives are on scene working to establish a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.