Expand / Collapse search

Armed robbery of 7-eleven in Prince George's County under investigation

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating one commercial armed robbery at a 7-eleven in Prince George's County

According to police, they arrived in the area of 6200 block of Suitland Road in response to a robbery on Oct. 26 around 10:30 p.m. Police say the suspect stole merchandise and cash before fleeing the scene. 

No one was injured during the robbery. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

Featured

DMV Winter 2023-2024 Outlook: Why we're expecting more snow, chance for blizzards in DC this winter
article

DMV Winter 2023-2024 Outlook: Why we're expecting more snow, chance for blizzards in DC this winter

With a potentially strong El Niño in play for the 2023-2024 winter season, we're forecasting more snow than an average winter for the Washington D.C. metro, Northern Virginia and Maryland.