Armed robbery of 7-eleven in Prince George's County under investigation

Police are investigating one commercial armed robbery at a 7-eleven in Prince George's County.

According to police, they arrived in the area of 6200 block of Suitland Road in response to a robbery on Oct. 26 around 10:30 p.m. Police say the suspect stole merchandise and cash before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.