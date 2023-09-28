The top 25 high school football teams in the DMV
WASHINGTON - The DMV serves as a breeding ground to some of the top student-athletes in the nation.
Whether public, public charter or private school, D.C. Maryland and Virginia are home to a bevy of prominent high school football programs.
FOX 5 is tracking the premiere teams in the region. Here’s a look at this week’s top 25.
Top 25 high school football teams
1. Quince Orchard
4-0, defeated Churchill, 35-0 | Next, Blair
2. Freedom (Woodbridge)
3-0, defeated Gar-Field, 60-0 | Next, Forest Park
3. DeMatha
4-0, defeated Life Christian, 41-3 | Next, Rock Creek Academy **
4. Good Counsel
3-1, defeated Stone Bridge, 41-3 | Next, St. Mary’s Ryken
5. Flowers
3-0, Next is DuVal | Next, Northwestern
6. Madison
5-0, defeated Chantilly, 55-14 | Next, South County **
7. St. John’s
3-1, defeated Mission Viejo, 39-17 | Next, Washington
8. North Point
4-0, defeated Chopticon, 47-0 | Next, Calvert
9. Battlefield
5-0, defeated Freedom South Ridge, 40-0 | Next, Unity Reed
10. Georgetown Prep
3-0, BYE | Next, Riverdale Baptist
11. Wise
2-1, Defeated Oxon Hill, 64-0 | Next, Laurel
12. Oakdale
4-0, defeated Linganore, 21-14 | Next, Middletown
13. Friendship
4-1, defeated HD Woodson, 45-6 | Next, Gonzaga **
14. Tuscarora
5-0, defeated Potomac Falls, 30-7 | Next, BYE
15. Briar Woods
4-0, BYE | Next, Fort Hill
16. Northwest
4-0, defeated Seneca Valley, 30-8 | Next, Bethesda Chevy-Chase
17. South County
4-1, defeated Hayfield, 53-9 | Next, Madison
18. Lake Braddock
4-1, defeated Fairfax, 21-9 | Next, Woodson
19. Maret
4-0, defeated Phelps, 42-6 | Next, Wheeling Central Catholic (WV)
20. Bishop McNamara
5-0, defeated Douglass, 27-21 | Next, Carroll
21. Douglass
3-1, defeated by Bishop McNamara, 27-21 | Next, Fairmont Heights
22. Damascus
3-1 defeated Poolesville, 41-6 | Next, Magruder
23. Washington Liberty,
5-0, defeated Falls Church, 44-0 | Next, Herndon
24. Gonzaga
4-1, defeated Belen Jesuit, 42-9 | Next, Friendship **
25. Walter Johnson
4-0, defeated Paint Branch, 22-7 | Next, Wooton **
Receiving Consideration
26. South Lakes
5-0, defeated Herndon, 35-7 | Next, Chantilly
27. Suitland
4-0, defeated Bladensburg, 35-0 | Next, DuVal
28. Bell
4-1, defeated Ron Brown, 38-0 | Next, Coolidge **
29. West Springfield
3-1, defeated Yorktown, 14-7 | Next, Alexandria City
30. Fairfax
3-2, Defeated by Lake Braddock, 21-9 | Next, West Potomac