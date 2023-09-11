Police release body cam footage from fatal pursuit in Morningside

Officials released body-worn camera footage on Monday from a fatal pursuit in Morningside, Maryland, last month.

On August 13, police received a call reporting a black BMW car firing shots.

Morningside Police officers spotted a BMW matching the description traveling along Suitland Road and began to pursue the car.

The BMW driver lost control near the intersection of Suitland Road and Allentown, and struck a car on Allentown Road.

In the car that was hit was 44-year-old Rogelio Sánchez Gomez of Suitland, Maryland, and his two children. Gomez was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died on August 15. The children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and were released.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot, before he was apprehended by Morningside Police. A loaded handgun was found in the BMW.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General says Officer Stephen Huddleston pursued the driver of the BMW. FOX 5 has learned that the Morningside Police Department has a "no chase" policy.

The IID is continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.