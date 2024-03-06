Expand / Collapse search

Police presence reported in DC NoMa neighborhood

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Northeast
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A large police presence has been reported in the NoMa neighborhood in Northeast, D.C.

Image 1 of 3

 

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Federal Protective Services is responding to the call on the 100 block of M Street. No word on any injuries or the number of people involved.

READ MORE: Man dumped in DC alley died from combined effects of fentanyl, ethanol: medical examiner

Individuals can be pictured standing outside a building located in the area. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. 