Man dumped in DC alley died from combined effects of fentanyl, ethanol: medical examiner

The man whose body was dragged out of his own white Porsche SUV and dumped in an alleyway in northwest Washington last year died from the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and ethanol, D.C.’s medical examiner said.

The body of 41-year-old Alan Chi Chen, of Quincy, Mass., was discovered early in the morning of November 30, 2023, along the 100 block of W Street.

Chen’s family told FOX 5 that Chen worked in advertising and sales and often spent time in D.C. when he came in for work.

Chilling surveillance footage that was released showed his lifeless body being pulled from the backseat of his vehicle. His feet and arms appear to dangle, as the suspect dragged him into the alleyway. His body was abandoned there, and the suspect drove off in his SUV.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Alan Chi Chen

Family members said he was found without a wallet or license. "We just don't know why, you know? It just…society is not safe. So, so many crimes out there. It is just, you know, really, really, really bad," his aunt told us at the time.

The vehicle remains missing.