Police: Manassas man charged with manslaughter after shooting friend

A Manassas man was shot and killed while he and others were passing a gun around, police say.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on July 15, officers were called to a home in the 8300 block of Scotland Lane in Manassas to investigate a shooting.

According to police, the 21-year-old victim and two friends were inside the home, passing around a handgun.

While handling the weapon, one of the men, later identified as 27-year-old Daniel Villalobos Marquez, fired a round and hitting the victim in the chest.

Responding officers provided first aid to the victim before he was transported to an area hospital by fire and rescue personnel where the victim later died.

No additional injuries were reported.

Villalobos Marquez was arrested on July 16 and charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is being held without bond.

Police say a fourth man was also inside the residence at the time of the incident and was not involved.