Police investigating fatal shooting in Hyattsville

Prince George's County Police say a man was fatally shot late Thursday night.

Police say they responded to the 8100 block of Allendale Drive around 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Once on-scene, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, no suspects are in custody and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's County Police at 1-866-411-8477 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.