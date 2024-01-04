Police investigating after ATM stolen from Langston Bar and Grill in DC

Police are continuing to investigate after a suspect stolen an ATM from a restaurant in Northeast D.C.

Officers were dispatched to Langston Bar and Grille in the 1800 block of Benning Rd., NE, around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday where the owner had discovered his business had been broken into.

The victim reported that he had closed up the restaurant at 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, making sure to close the front door.

When he arrived back on Jan. 2, he found that a suspect had kicked in the glass, gone inside and stolen the ATM.

The suspect dragged the ATM out of the building and took off in an unknown direction.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant has been released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.