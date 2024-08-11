Police investigating if 3 overnight shootings in Frederick are connected

Police in the city of Frederick are investigating three different shootings between Friday night and Saturday morning. Detectives are working to determine if the incidents are connected.

The shootings occurred within two hours late Friday night and into the early morning hours Saturday, according to police.

The first shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 9. Officers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in the area of Wilson Place at Taney Avenue and found a male victim who had been shot in the buttocks.

The victim was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and was in stable condition.

Less than an hour later at 10:53 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Hampshire Drive. They did not find a victim but found shell casings and evidence that a weapon had been fired, police say.

At 12:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Baker Place East where they found additional evidence of a shooting.

A short time later, police were notified by Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown that a man had walked in and said he'd been wounded in a shooting in Frederick. The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police couldn't confirm Saturday that the man was the victim in the Baker Place East shooting but the timelines seem to roughly line up, Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long said.

The department's major crimes unit is looking for possible connections between the three incidents.

Investigators are also looking into whether any of the shootings are related to a shooting in Urbana Friday night in which a 16-year-old male was shot in the chest.

Police are asking residents in the areas to check their home security cameras for possible videos of the Frederick incidents.