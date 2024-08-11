Investigation underway after 16-year-old shot at Frederick County apartment complex clubhouse

article

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured.

Deputies responded to the Urban Green Apartments in the 3300 block of Galena Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.

When they arrived, deputies found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest inside the apartment complex clubhouse. Deputies quickly began rendering aid to the victim before EMS responded to assist.

When they began investigating, witnesses told deputies they saw the suspect(s) arrive at the gathering and begin firing toward a crowd of people before fleeing the scene. Troopers from Maryland State Police were requested to assist with a search in the area.

At this time, investigators do not believe this is a random act of violence and there is no ongoing threat to the general public.

The suspect(s), who have yet to be identified, have not been found at this time.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center where he is still being treated for his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Patterson at 301-600-4218 or the FCSO Tips Line at 301-600-4131.