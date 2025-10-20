Police investigate KKK flyers found in downtown Leesburg

The Brief KKK flyers were found in downtown Leesburg early Saturday. Police collected several flyers and condemned the hateful material. Residents are asked to check surveillance footage and report suspicious activity.



Leesburg police are investigating after Ku Klux Klan flyers were found across the downtown area early Saturday.

KKK flyers found

The flyers were placed inside small zip-lock style bags weighted with rocks along Loudoun Street SW, South King Street, and East Market Street. Officers canvassed the area and collected several of the flyers.

"The Leesburg Police Department condemns the distribution of any material that promotes hate or intolerance within our community," the department said in a statement. "We are committed to ensuring Leesburg remains a safe, welcoming place for all residents and visitors."

Police seek tips

Investigators are asking residents and business owners to review surveillance footage for any suspicious activity between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500, the Criminal Investigations Division at 703-771-6417, or email policeinvestigations@leesburgva.gov.

Tips can also be shared anonymously through the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).