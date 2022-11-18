Police ID mother, 4-year-old daughter shot and killed in Hagerstown hotel; suspect in custody

Police arrested a man they say shot and killed a mother and her young daughter at a hotel in Hagerstown.

Investigators say a hotel staffer found the bodies of 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton in a room at the APM Inn and Suites on Dual Highway Wednesday. The mother and daughter had been living at the hotel for several months. Both were found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Officers took Javon Hines, 22, into custody Thursday afternoon in Elkridge. They say Hines was an acquaintance of Wars.

Charges have not yet been released. The investigation is still continuing.