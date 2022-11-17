Double homicide investigation after 2 found dead in Hagerstown hotel room

Authorities are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in a hotel room in Hagerstown.

Police responded to the APM Inn and Suites in the 400 block of Dual Highway Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m. where they found the two victims.

In a press release, officer say they believe the homicide to be a "targeted and deliberate crime."

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-313-4350.