Police ID man they say tried to run over cops with vehicle in Bladensburg: officials

Police have identified the man they say tried to run over officers with a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Prince George's County.

Authorities say 37-year-old Everett Whitley drove directly at police who were investigating a report of men tampering with vehicles in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg Sunday night.

Police say officers opened fire at Whitley when he drove at them in an attempt to flee the scene. They say he struck the rear of a marked police cruiser causing significant damage and causing the hood of the vehicle he was driving to open fully.

They say he then drove about eight miles - with the hood open - into D.C. where he was detained.

Whitley suffered a bullet graze to his upper torso and a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently being held in the D.C. Jail awaiting extradition to Maryland where he faces multiple charges including first and second degree assault.

A second man who was taken into custody at the scene when officer arrived has been identified as 28-year-old Robert Vossburg. He was not injured during the incident. Police say at the time of his arrest he was wanted on an unrelated warrant and placed into the custody of the U.S. Marshal Services. He also faces multiple charges including making false statements to police and possessing burglary tools.

The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as protocol while the shooting is being investigated by the Prince George’s County Police Department.