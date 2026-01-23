Expand / Collapse search

DC snowball fight planned for National Mall on Sunday

By
Published  January 23, 2026 1:10pm EST
Weather
FOX 5 DC
Washingtonians pelted each other with snowballs on the National Mall after Sunday's snowfall (FOX 5 DC / Jesse Burkett-Hall).

WASHINGTON - With Washington, D.C. poised to see more snow than we have in years, another snowball fight has been planned for Sunday morning. 

What we know:

The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association has planned a snowball fight to take place on the National Mall on Sunday, January 25 at 11 a.m. 

This Sunday marks one decade since the "Snow Wars" battle of Dupont Circle Park in January 2016.

