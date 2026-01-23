DC snowball fight planned for National Mall on Sunday

With Washington, D.C. poised to see more snow than we have in years, another snowball fight has been planned for Sunday morning.

What we know:

The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association has planned a snowball fight to take place on the National Mall on Sunday, January 25 at 11 a.m.

This Sunday marks one decade since the "Snow Wars" battle of Dupont Circle Park in January 2016.

