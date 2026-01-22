The Brief FBI conducting court‑authorized activity at a Haymarket farm. Police say it’s contained to the property. Heavy law enforcement presence expected.



The FBI’s Washington Field Office is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at a chicken farm in Haymarket, Virginia.

What we know:

Activity was reported Wednesday night at the Ranchero El Cerrito Farm, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said the situation is contained to the property and that they are not aware of any other issues at this time.

A heavy law enforcement presence is expected in the area.

FBI operation underway at Haymarket chicken farm