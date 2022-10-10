Officers fire at man who tried to run them over with vehicle in Bladensburg: police

Authorities have taken two people into custody after they say one of them tried to run over an officer with a vehicle late Sunday night in Prince George's County.

Officers say they responded to the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of individuals wearing ski-masks tampering with vehicles.

Police were able to take one of the subjects into custody when they arrived. Investigators say a second person, an adult male, got into a vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.

Police opened fire when they say the man drove directly at officers in an attempt to flee the area. They say the man in the vehicle struck the rear of one of the marked police cruisers causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The vehicle was pursued into D.C. where the suspect was detained in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road in the southeast.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle was confirmed stolen and that charges against him are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bladensburg Police Department at (301) 864-6080 or the Prince George’s County Police at (301) 516-5721.