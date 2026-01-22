DC Winter Storm: How much snow will we get?

The Washington, D.C. area is expected to see significant snowfall this weekend. The big question is – how much?

FOX 5's Weather Team says as of Thursday afternoon, models are showing a potential of a foot or more of snow for the D.C. area.

By the numbers:

Along I-95 for D.C. and Baltimore, estimates are 8 to 12 inches of snow.

To the Northwest of D.C. in areas near Hagerstown, Thurmont and Frederick could see 12 to 18 inches of snow

South and east of I-95 in southern Maryland could see 4 to 8 inches of snow

Further to the south could see 2 to 4 inches of snow

Winter storm watch in place for DMV

A Winter Storm Watch is in place from Saturday evening through Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the watch covers the District along with parts of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

FOX 5's Caitlin Roth says she expects a Winter Storm Warning to be in place, but no blizzard advisories – wind is not expected.

When will it snow in D.C.?

Snow is expected to move from the south to the north, arriving to the D.C. metro area around 8 or 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected mid-day on Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, the snow could mix with ice for parts of the area. This could further impact travel.

Once the snow stops, cold temperatures are expected to linger – which means the impact from the storm could linger as well.

