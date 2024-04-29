Police ID man shot, killed inside DC restaurant; suspect charged in nightclub shooting

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed inside a D.C. restaurant over the weekend and have charged a man they say shot six people at a nearby nightclub just hours earlier.

Officers on patrol in northwest Washington say the sound of gunfire just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday led them to a restaurant in the 1300 block of U Street. Inside, the found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified by officials as 43-year-old Kenneth Goins, of Salisbury, Maryland, died at the scene.

Police are looking for two suspects, one of them wearing a white or gray sweatshirt and riding a motorcycle.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.

Hours earlier, police were able to track down the suspected gunman they say shot six people at a nightclub on Connecticut Avenue.

The shooting happened just after 11:20 p.m. at Decades nightclub.

Officers say three men and two women were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth man was treated on the scene for a minor graze wound and refused transport to a hospital.

One of the victims told FOX 5 she was shot in the leg while she was out celebrating her bachelorette party. The bride-to-be is set to get married in two weeks.

Witnesses were able to direct officers to the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Rennwel Mantock, of Hyattsville, Maryland. Officers quickly detained Mantock and recovered a firearm on scene.

Police believe Mantock opened fire after employees threw him out of the club following a dispute.

Mantock was charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Both cases remain under investigation.