Maryland man arrested for shooting 6 people near Decades nightclub in DC

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged after shooting six people near Decades nightclub in D.C. Friday night.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Rennwel Mantock, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the sound of gunshots in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest around 11:21 p.m. in the Dupont Circle neighborhood. Upon arrival, police located six adult victims with gunshot wounds.

Related article

According to police, three men and two women were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth man was treated on scene for a minor graze wound and refused transport to a hospital.

One of the victims told FOX 5 she was shot in the leg while she was out celebrating her bachelorette party. The bride-to-be is set to get married in two weeks.

Police say witnesses were able to direct officers to the suspect. Mantock was taken into custody at the scene and a firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Mantock opened fire after employees removed him from a nightclub following a dispute. He was arrested and charged with assault and intent to kill, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of an unregistered firearm.