57-year-old man robs business in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police have arrested a 57-year-old man for robbing a business in Southeast, D.C.
The suspect has been identified as Warren Lewis of Southeast, D.C. Lewis was arrested and charged with burglary two.
According to police, on Tuesday, May 14, around 11:39 p.m., Lewis forced entry into a business in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. Police say once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. A short time later, officers located the suspect hiding in a nearby shed with the stolen property.