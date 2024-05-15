Expand / Collapse search

57-year-old man robs business in Southeast DC: police

By
Published  May 15, 2024 1:58pm EDT
Southeast
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Police have arrested a 57-year-old man for robbing a business in Southeast, D.C. 

The suspect has been identified as Warren Lewis of Southeast, D.C. Lewis was arrested and charged with burglary two.

Related

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in the southeast
article

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in the southeast

A man was killed, and two people were wounded in an early Wednesday morning shooting in Washington, D.C., police said.

According to police, on Tuesday, May 14, around 11:39 p.m., Lewis forced entry into a business in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. Police say once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. A short time later, officers located the suspect hiding in a nearby shed with the stolen property.
 