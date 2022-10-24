Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Sunday near N and Half Streets. Officers say the violence broke out in front of diners and others who were enjoying an afternoon near the ballpark.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says officers say the gunman targeted a man who was in his car right in front of the BetMGM sportsbook near the stadium.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Police say the victim died at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

FOX 5 cameras were there when the victim's vehicle was towed. Watts says at least 16 shots struck the vehicle.

D.C. police say the suspect took off in a dark-colored SUV. There is surveillance video, Watts says, but no images of the suspect or vehicle have been released yet.

Investigators are urging anyone who knows anything about the shooting to come forward. The victim has not been identified at this time. No others were hurt in the shooting.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the homicide.