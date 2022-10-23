Man shot, killed inside car near Nationals Park, police say

A shooting Sunday afternoon outside Nationals Park in Southeast, D.C. left a man dead, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Once at the scene, officers found an adult man sitting in his car who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MPD, a preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was targeted in the shooting.

Police say a dark-colored SUV was seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed after the incident. Police did not release any other details about a suspect or suspects involved.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video in the area as they investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.