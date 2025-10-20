Police ID driver accused in deadly Bladensburg birthday party crash

The Brief Police say the driver reversed into a birthday party crowd, killing one and injuring 13. The suspect turned himself in the next morning but is not in custody. Investigators believe the crash was accidental and the probe is ongoing.



Authorities have identified the man accused of crashing into the front yard of a Bladensburg home during a child’s birthday party, killing one woman and injuring 13 others.

Driver identified by police

Officers say 66-year-old Sunday Joseph was driving in reverse when he went into the yard where a large tent had been set up for the celebration just before 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

At a press conference on Monday, Bladensburg Acting Police Chief Daniel Frishkorn said charges were applied for the driver of the vehicle.

Frishkorn said Joseph initially left the scene but turned himself in the following morning at 8 a.m. and was interviewed by a crash investigator. He was believed to have been alone in the car at the time of the crash and left the scene on foot. Police have seized the vehicle. Joseph is not in custody. The speed of the vehicle during the crash has not been released.

Frishkorn said the crash appeared accidental, but the investigation is continuing. Joseph does not have a prior driving history and possesses a valid license, according to police.

Crash leaves one dead

Frishkorn said 14 people were injured in the crash, including 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez Guiterrez of Washington, D.C., who later died from her injuries. As of Monday morning, one child and two adults remained hospitalized.

Officers came across the scene while patrolling the area, Frishkorn said, and helped lift the vehicle off trapped victims.

