Shock turns to grief after 1 killed, 13 injured in hit-and-run at child’s birthday party

The Brief A car slammed into a birthday party crowd, killing one and injuring 13. The driver fled but later turned himself in. Police plan to release more details Monday.



Initial shock has turned to grief after a deadly hit-and-run at a birthday party in Prince George’s County.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday where a group of family and friends had gathered under a large tent outside a home in the 4100 block of 56th Avenue. Authorities say a car slammed into the crowd in a community where families regularly gather for celebrations.

Community mourns

The driver fled on foot, leaving chaos behind.

Six adults and eight children were injured. One adult, 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez Guiterrez of Washington, D.C., did not survive.

Neighbors say they’re devastated by what happened.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, later turned himself in. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

More details upcoming

As of Monday, one child and three adults remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Bladensburg Police are expected to hold a press conference with updates later in the day.

