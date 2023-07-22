Police chase ends in multi-vehicle collision in Sterling
STERLING, Va. - Several victims were transported to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision, following a police pursuit in Sterling.
Police say a suspect is in custody and facing multiple charges, following a pursuit Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Sterling Blvd., at E. Holly Ave. in Sterling around 11 a.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid this area.
Law enforcement continues to investigate this incident.
