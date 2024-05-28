Police body camera video shows officer shoot man after being stabbed in DC

Newly released body-worn camera video shows an officer shooting a man after being stabbed during a welfare check in the District.

It happened at the Columbia Plaza Apartments on May 18, not far from where some George Washington University graduation ceremonies were taking place.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reported that at the time, some people told us they heard about three-gun shots. In the newly released video, up to nine shots can be heard being fired at 28-year-old Johnathan Jefferson.

Investigators say Jefferson tried to run after allegedly using a knife to stab an officer.

Umeh says it all began as a welfare check. She says D.C. police officers arrived at the apartments with members of their Department of Behavioral Health’s Community Response Team. They say they determined that Jefferson was an immediate danger to himself and others and needed to be transported for an emergency evaluation.

When officers tried to handcuff Jefferson, they say he pulled a knife and stabbed an officer.

Police say they tried to use a taser on Jefferson, but it did not work. That’s when they say another officer discharged their firearm.

Jefferson was struck in the hand and a bullet grazed his thigh. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer who was injured by Jefferson’s knife was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Jefferson’s knife was recovered on the scene.

Jefferson faces four counts of assault on a police officer. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.