Officer involved shooting near GWU graduation in Northwest DC: police

D.C. police have confirmed an officer involved shooting in Northwest.

Police are on the scene in the 2400 block of Virginia Ave. following a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to police, an individual is suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred near George Washington University's graduation ceremony with families and graduates around.

One adult male was transported from the scene to an area hospital conscious and breathing.

Roads have been closed in both directions at the above location due to heavy police presence. Drivers and residents are advised to use alternate routes.

