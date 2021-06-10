Police arrest suspect in deadly Temple Hills shooting

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Temple Hills.

Prince George's County police say 37-year-old Jared Wilson was taken into custody for the murder of 39-year-old Adrian Trice.

The deadly shooting took place around 9:20 p.m. on June 9 in the 5400 block of Joel Road. Upon arrival, officers found Trice outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Officer struck by vehicle in Temple Hills released from hospital; 3rd suspect in custody

Detectives say the initial investigation revealed that the two men knew each other and that Wilson shot Trice following a verbal dispute.

Wilson has been charged with first and second-degree murder and is being held at the Department of Corrections under no bond.

Advertisement

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app.