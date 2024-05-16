Maryland bill signings: Here’s the full list of bills to be signed by Gov. Moore on May 16

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is signing hundreds of bills into law Thursday.

The bill signings got underway around 9 a.m. at the State House in Annapolis. Among the bills to be signed today is one that will create a state-wide Purple Alert to help find those missing who have special needs. This comes after 31-year-old Rashawn Williams, who has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal, disappeared in October 2023 and spent nearly a week locked in a Metro station closet with no food or water.

Maryland lawmakers also voted to approve closing a "Noah’s Law" loophole, further cracking down on drunk driving in the state in honor of the fallen officer the law is named after.

Noah’s Law passed in 2016 in honor of Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, who was struck and killed along Rockville Pike in December 2015. He was working a special holiday task force at the time, trying to get impaired drivers off the roads, like the one who killed him.

The law essentially requires anyone convicted of drunk driving in Maryland to have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle. This then forces the driver to pass a breathalyzer test in order to start their car or truck.

Lawmakers have also passed a bill addressing juvenile crime as the numbers of teens and kids involved in gun crimes and auto thefts exploded across the state over the last several years. The bill expands the crimes those 10 to 13 years old can be charged for, included handgun violations, 3rd degree sex assault, and aggravated animal abuse.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A list of bills to be signed by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is displayed on a wall of the State House in Annapolis on May 16, 2024.

Bills to be Signed by Governor Moore on May 16, 2024

More information about each bill can be found on Maryland's Bill Signings website.

