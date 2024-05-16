Maryland bill signings: Here’s the full list of bills to be signed by Gov. Moore on May 16
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore is signing hundreds of bills into law Thursday.
The bill signings got underway around 9 a.m. at the State House in Annapolis. Among the bills to be signed today is one that will create a state-wide Purple Alert to help find those missing who have special needs. This comes after 31-year-old Rashawn Williams, who has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal, disappeared in October 2023 and spent nearly a week locked in a Metro station closet with no food or water.
Maryland lawmakers also voted to approve closing a "Noah’s Law" loophole, further cracking down on drunk driving in the state in honor of the fallen officer the law is named after.
Noah’s Law passed in 2016 in honor of Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, who was struck and killed along Rockville Pike in December 2015. He was working a special holiday task force at the time, trying to get impaired drivers off the roads, like the one who killed him.
The law essentially requires anyone convicted of drunk driving in Maryland to have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle. This then forces the driver to pass a breathalyzer test in order to start their car or truck.
Lawmakers have also passed a bill addressing juvenile crime as the numbers of teens and kids involved in gun crimes and auto thefts exploded across the state over the last several years. The bill expands the crimes those 10 to 13 years old can be charged for, included handgun violations, 3rd degree sex assault, and aggravated animal abuse.
A list of bills to be signed by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is displayed on a wall of the State House in Annapolis on May 16, 2024.
Bills to be Signed by Governor Moore on May 16, 2024
More information about each bill can be found on Maryland's Bill Signings website.
HB 35 Chair, Ways and Means Committee (By Request – Departmental – Assessments and Taxation) Property Tax – Submission of Building Permits to Supervisor of Assessments – Estimated Construction Cost
HB 154 Chair, Ways and Means Committee (By Request – Departmental – Assessments and Taxation) Homeowners’ and Homestead Property Tax Credits – Application Filing Deadline – Extension
SB 286 Chair, Budget and Taxation Committee (By Request – Departmental – Assessments and Taxation) Homeowners’ and Homestead Property Tax Credits – Application Filing Deadline – Extension
HB 507 Delegates Buckel and Hinebaugh Allegany and Garrett Counties – Property Tax – Credit for Construction of Housing
HB 636 Allegany County Delegation Allegany County – Property Tax Credit – Evergreen Heritage Center
SB 502 Senator McKay Allegany County – Property Tax Credit – Evergreen Heritage Center
HB 358 Prince George’s County Delegation Prince George’s County – Workgroup on Health and Wellness PG 409–24
SB 151 Senator Muse Prince George’s County – Workgroup on Health and Wellness
HB 668 Delegate Pruski Anne Arundel County – Sheriff – Salary
SB 658 Anne Arundel County Senators Anne Arundel County – Sheriff – Salary
HB 906 Delegate Hinebaugh Garrett County – Sheriff’s Salary – Alteration
SB 521 Senator McKay Garrett County – Sheriff’s Salary – Alteration
HB 960 Frederick County Delegation City of Frederick – Assignment of Offenders to Road Work – Repeal
HB 975 Delegate Otto Somerset County – Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services
SB 807 Senator Carozza Somerset County – Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services
HB 976 Delegate Otto Somerset County – Fire Companies – Appropriations
SB 829 Senator Carozza Somerset County – Fire Companies – Appropriations
HB 1060 Carroll County Delegation Carroll County – Sheriff – Salary
HB 1093 Delegate Bagnall Anne Arundel County – Human Relations Commission – Subpoena Enforcement
SB 1038 Anne Arundel County Senators Anne Arundel County – Human Relations Commission Subpoena Enforcement
HB 1213 Baltimore County Delegation Baltimore County – Sheriff – Salary
HB 1450 Howard County Delegation Howard County Task Force to Study Revenue Options for School Capital Needs Ho. Co. 18–24
SB 1039 Frederick County Senators Frederick County – Juveniles – Truancy Reduction Pilot Program
HB 307 Prince George’s County Delegation Prince George’s County – Alcoholic Beverages Licenses Nonprofit Organizations PG 304–24
SB 9 Senator Watson Prince George’s County – Alcoholic Beverages Licenses – Nonprofit Organizations
HB 335 Delegates Addison and Young Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – B–D–7 Licenses – Hours of Sale
SB 45 Senator McCray Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – B–D–7 Licenses – Hours of Sale
HB 362 Delegate Ghrist, et al Caroline County – Alcoholic Beverages – Barbershop and Beauty Salon License
SB 531 Caroline County Senators Caroline County – Alcoholic Beverages – Barbershop and Beauty Salon License
HB 363 Delegate Ghrist, et al Caroline County – Alcoholic Beverages – Beer, Wine, and Liquor Tasting License
SB 529 Caroline County Senators Caroline County – Alcoholic Beverages – Beer, Wine, and Liquor Tasting License
HB 586 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Weinberg Center/New Spires Arts Stages Beer, Wine, and Liquor License
SB 563 Frederick County Senators Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Weinberg Center/New Spires Arts Stages Beer, Wine, and Liquor License
HB 587 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Manufacturer’s Limited Beer, Wine, and Liquor Permit
SB 561 Frederick County Senators Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Manufacturer’s Limited Beer, Wine, and Liquor Permit
HB 588 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Municipal Golf Course License
SB 560 Frederick County Senators Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Municipal Golf Course License
HB 621 Harford County Delegation Harford County – Alcoholic Beverages – Stadium License Annual Fee
HB 632 Harford County Delegation Harford County – Alcoholic Beverages Licenses – Golf Simulator Facility
SB 736 Harford County Senators Harford County – Alcoholic Beverages Licenses – Golf Simulator Facility
HB 635 Harford County Delegation Harford County – Alcoholic Beverages – Performing Arts Nonprofit Organization License
SB 734 Harford County Senators Harford County – Alcoholic Beverages – Performing Arts Nonprofit Organization License
HB 651 St. Mary’s County Delegation St. Mary’s County – Alcoholic Beverages – Beer, Wine, and Liquor Tasting Permit
HB 654 St. Mary’s County Delegation St. Mary’s County – Alcoholic Beverages – Nonprofit Performing Arts Theater License
HB 733 Baltimore City Delegation Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – Licensing Fees
SB 895 Senator Carter (By Request – Baltimore City Administration) Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – Licensing Fees
HB 742 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Stadium License
SB 770 Frederick County Senators Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Stadium License
HB 743 Frederick County Delegation Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Promoter’s Permit
SB 767 Frederick County Senators Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Promoter’s Permit
HB 762 Montgomery County Delegation Montgomery County – Alcoholic Beverages – Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor License – Off–Premises Consumption MC 9–24
HB 817 Prince George’s County Delegation Prince George’s County – Alcoholic Beverages – Issuance of License Near a Place of Worship or School PG 307–24
SB 66 Senator Rosapepe Prince George’s County – Alcoholic Beverages – Issuance of License Near a Place of Worship or School
HB 920 Washington County Delegation Washington County – Alcoholic Beverages – Multi–Use Sports and Events Facility Beer, Wine, and Liquor License
SB 853 Washington County Senators Washington County – Alcoholic Beverages – Multi–Use Sports and Events Facility Beer, Wine, and Liquor License
HB 1052 Delegate Clippinger, et al Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – 46th Alcoholic Beverages District – Revisions
SB 1100 Senator Ferguson Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – 46th Alcoholic Beverages District – Revisions
HB 1089 Delegate Clippinger (By Request –Baltimore City Administration) Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor Licenses
SB 904 Senator Hayes Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor Licenses
HB 1118 Harford County Delegation Harford County – Alcoholic Beverages – Performing Arts Theater License
SB 933 Harford County Senators Harford County – Alcoholic Beverages – Performing Arts Theater License
HB 1198 Delegate Amprey Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – 40th Alcoholic Beverages District – Revisions
SB 1008 Senator Hayes Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – 40th Alcoholic Beverages District – Revisions
HB 1205 Allegany County Delegation Allegany County – Alcoholic Beverages – Class BWLT Beer, Wine, and Liquor Tasting Permit HB 1235 Delegates Addison and Young Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – License Extensions
SB 1079 Senator McCray Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – License Extensions
HB 1269 Baltimore County Delegation Baltimore County – Alcoholic Beverages – License Applications – Notice
HB 1330 Allegany County Delegation Allegany County – Alcoholic Beverages – Underage Employees
HB 1341 Delegate Anderton Wicomico County – Alcoholic Beverages – Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor Licenses – Purchases From Licensed Wholesalers and Self–Distribution
SB 941 Senator Mautz Wicomico County – Alcoholic Beverages – Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor Licenses – Purchases From Licensed Wholesalers and Self–Distribution
HB 1377 Delegate Pippy Frederick County – Alcoholic Beverages – Brewery and Distillery Licenses
SB 22 Senator Hayes Baltimore City – Alcoholic Beverages – Board of License Commissioners
SB 51 Senator Rosapepe Prince George’s County – Alcoholic Beverages – License Renewal
SB 428 Senator McKay Garrett County Alcoholic Beverages Act of 2024
SB 964 Senator Ready Carroll County – Alcoholic Beverages Licenses – Alcohol Awareness Training
SB 1010 Senator Klausmeier Baltimore County – Alcoholic Beverages – Individual Storage Permits
SB 1184 Senator Rosapepe Prince George’s County – Alcoholic Beverages – College Athletic Event Venue Concessionaire Beer, Wine, and Liquor License
HB 576 The Speaker (By Request – Administration), et al Mental Health – Assisted Outpatient Treatment Programs
SB 453 The President (By Request – Administration), et al Mental Health – Assisted Outpatient Treatment Programs
HB 575 The Speaker (By Request – Administration), et al Criminal Procedure – Victim Compensation – Alterations (Victim Compensation Reform Act of 2024)
HB 583 The Speaker (By Request – Administration), et al Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention – Establishment
SB 475 The President (By Request – Administration), et al Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention – Establishment
SB 470 The President (By Request – Administration), et al Growing Apprenticeships and the Public Safety Workforce (GAPS) Act
HB 597 The Speaker (By Request – Administration), et al Growing Apprenticeships and the Public Safety Workforce (GAPS) Act
HB 582 The Speaker (By Request – Administration), et al Economic Development – Entrepreneurial Innovation Programs – Establishment (Pava LaPere Legacy of
Innovation Act of 2024) SB 473 The President (By Request – Administration), et al Economic Development – Entrepreneurial Innovation Programs – Establishment (Pava LaPere Legacy of Innovation Act of 2024)
SB 1098 Senator Smith Correctional Services – Diminution Credits – Sexual Offenses
HB 810 The Speaker Criminal Law – Rapid–Fire Activator – Switch/Auto–Sear
HB 947 Delegate Phillips, et al Civil Actions – Public Nuisances – Firearm Industry Members (Gun Industry Accountability Act of 2024)
HB 105 Delegate Atterbeary Drunk Driving Offenses – Expungement and the Ignition Interlock System Program
SB 360 The President (By Request – Administration)Budget Bill (Fiscal Year 2025)
SB 362 The President (By Request – Administration) Budget Reconciliation and Financing Act of 2024
HB 1439 Delegate Shetty, et al Emergency Services – Funding
SB 1092 Senator Guzzone Emergency Services – Funding
SB 361 The President (By Request – Administration) Creation of a State Debt – Maryland Consolidated Capital Bond Loan of 2024, and the Maryland Consolidated Capital Bond Loans of 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023
SB 1120 Chair, Budget and Taxation Committee (By Request – Departmental – University System of Maryland) University System of Maryland – Academic Facilities Bonding Authority
SB 966 Senators Zucker and McCray Prior Authorizations of State Debt – Alterations
HB 453 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Income Tax – Technical Corrections
SB 678 The President (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Income Tax – Technical Corrections
HB 845 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Income Tax – Individual Income Tax Credit Eligibility Awareness Campaign
SB 1105 The President (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Income Tax – Individual Income Tax Credit Eligibility Awareness Campaign
HB 451 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Tax Assistance for Low–Income Marylanders – Funding
HB 454 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Disclosure of Tax Information – Tax Compliance Activity and Binding Data Use Agreements
HB 455 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Comptroller – Electronic Tax and Fee Return Filing Requirements
SB 677 The President (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Comptroller – Electronic Tax and Fee Return Filing Requirements
HB 452 The Speaker (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Individual Tax Preparers – Code of Ethics, Notification of Actions, Enforcement, and Penalties (Stop Scam Tax Preparers Act)
SB 675 The President (By Request – Office of the Comptroller) Individual Tax Preparers – Code of Ethics, Notification of Actions, Enforcement, and Penalties (Stop Scam Tax Preparers Act)
HB 204 Delegate Attar, et al Education – Coaches – Mental Health Training
SB 165 Senator Hettleman, et al Education – Coaches – Mental Health Training
HB 814 The Speaker and Delegate Clippinger Juvenile Law – Reform
SB 652 Senator McCray Department of Juvenile Services – Report on Shootings (Department of Juvenile Services Transparency Act of 2024)
HB 172 Chair, Judiciary Committee (By Request – Departmental – State Police) Department of State Police – Professional Occupations – Application Process
SB 287 Chair, Judicial Proceedings Committee (By Request – Departmental – State Police) Department of State Police – Professional Occupations – Application Process
HB 195 Delegate Guyton, et al Public Safety – Missing Persons – Purple Alert Program
HB 647 Delegate Guyton Property and Casualty Insurance – Pet Insurance – Regulation
HB 315 Delegate Bartlett Regulated Firearms – Maryland Judiciary – Reporting Requirements
SB 319 Senator West Regulated Firearms – Maryland Judiciary – Reporting Requirements
HB 404 Delegate Woods, et al Public Safety – Wellness Checks – Requirements (Gabriel’s Law)
HB 823 Delegate Charkoudian, et al Fire Protection and Prevention – Residential Rental Property – Requirements (Melanie Nicholle Diaz Fire Safety Act)
SB 697 Senator Gile, et al Maryland National Guard – Tricare Premium Reimbursement Program – Alterations
HB 1065 Delegate Clippinger Public Safety – Maryland Entertainment District Security Grant Program
SB 774 Senator Ferguson, et al Public Safety – Maryland Entertainment District Security Grant Program
HB 1229 Delegate A. Jones, et al Public Health – Kratom Consumer Protection Act
HB 1076 Delegate Roberts, et al Education – Blind and Visually Impaired Students –Textbook Equity
SB 1091 Senator Watson, et al Education – Blind and Visually Impaired Students –Textbook Equity
SB 943 Senators Kelly and Lam Vehicle Laws – Bus Lane Obstruction – Monitoring Systems Expansion and Workgroup (Better Bus Service Act of 2024)
HB 119 Chair, Health and Government Operations Committee (By Request –Departmental – Health)Public Health – Giving Infants a Future Without Transmission (GIFT) Act
HB 127 Chair, Health and Government Operations Committee (By Request –Departmental – Health) Public Health – Nonoccupational Postexposure Prophylaxis (nPEP) Standing Order Program – Establishment
HB 238 Chair, Economic Matters Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health)Public Health – Clean Indoor Air Act – Revisions
SB 244 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health)Public Health – Clean Indoor Air Act – Revisions
SB 688 Senator Smith (By Request – Maryland Judicial Conference)Prince George’s County – Judgeships – Circuit Courts
HB 592 Delegate Clippinger, et al Prince George’s County – Judgeships – Circuit Courts
HB 115 Delegate Kaufman, et al Criminal Procedure – Victims’ Rights – Notification of Release From Confinement (Jaycee Webster Victims’ Rights Act)
HB 801 Delegate Kaufman, et al Criminal Procedure – Committed Persons – Release Proceedings
SB 551 Senator Sydnor Criminal Procedure – Committed Persons – Release Proceedings
HB 496 Delegate Shetty, et al Criminal Law – Sexual Crimes – Definition of Consent and Repeal of Force
SB 687 Senator Smith (By Request – Maryland Judicial Conference) Criminal Procedure – Bail Bonds – Seventh Judicial Circuit
SB 1095 Senators Smith and Elfreth Workgroup on Home Detention Monitoring
SB 1099 Senator Smith, et al Emergency Services – Automated External Defibrillator and Naloxone Co–Location Initiative – Requirements for Public Buildings
HB 42 Chair, Health and Government Operations Committee (By Request –
Departmental – Health)Public Health – Public Health Services and Protections –Revisions
SB 220 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Health)Public Health – Public Health Services and Protections –Revisions
SB 439 Senator Elfreth, et al Family Law – Victims of Domestic Violence Program – Certification and Grant Fund
SB 975 Senator Elfreth, et al Maryland Department of Health – Reproductive Health Care Clinic Security Grant Program – Establishment (Supporting Reproductive Health Care Clinics Act)
SB 440 Senator Elfreth, et al Income Tax Credit – Venison Donation
HB 447 Delegate Ziegler, et al Income Tax Credit – Venison Donation
HB 54 Delegate Atterbeary Property Tax – Transfer to Heir or Legatee – Payment Plans
SB 391 Senator Kelly, et al Criminal Law – Sexual Extortion, Stalking, and Revenge Porn – Statute of Limitations and In Banc Review
HB 544 Delegate Atterbeary, et al Criminal Law – Sexual Extortion, Stalking, and Revenge Porn – Statute of Limitations and In Banc Review
HB 808 Delegate Atterbeary Alcoholic Beverages – Retail Delivery – Local Delivery Service Permit
SB 456 Senator A. Washington Alcoholic Beverages – Retail Delivery – Local Delivery Service Permit
SB 191 Senator A. Washington Prince George’s County – Public School Employees Property Tax Credit and Office of Integrity and Compliance PG 503–24
HB 986 Delegate R. Lewis Maryland Medical Assistance Program – Coverage for the Treatment of Obesity – Required Study
SB 594 Senator Hershey Maryland Medical Assistance Program – Coverage for the Treatment of Obesity – Required Study
HB 149 Delegate Pippy, et al Medical Records – Destruction – Notice and Retrieval
HB 933 Delegate Feldmark, et al Behavioral Health Crisis Response Services – 9–8–8 Trust Fund Fees
SB 974 Senator Guzzone Behavioral Health Crisis Response Services – 9–8–8 Trust Fund Fees
SB 578 Senator Guzzone, et al Professional and Volunteer Firefighter Innovative Cancer Screening Technologies Program – Funding
HB 1472 Delegate D. Jones, et al Professional and Volunteer Firefighter Innovative Cancer Screening Technologies Program – Funding
HB 490 Delegate D. Jones, et al Income Tax – Subtraction Modification for Donations to Diaper Banks and Other Charitable Entities – Sunset Extension
HB 874 Delegate Pena–Melnyk, et al State Board of Long–Term Care Administrators –Requirements for Assisted Living Managers
SB 613 Senator Beidle State Board of Long–Term Care Administrators –Requirements for Assisted Living Managers
HB 1333 Delegate Pena–Melnyk, et al Public Health – Maryland Commission on Health Equity and Commission on Public Health – Revisions
HB 1497 Delegate Pena–Melnyk, et al State Board of Massage Therapy Examiners – Scope of Practice, Reinstatements, and Examinations by Health Care Providers
HB 1498 Delegate Pena–Melnyk State Board of Massage Therapy Examiners – Aiding or Abetting Unauthorized Practice – Prohibition
SB 973 Senator Guzzone Hospitals – Private Hospital Grant Program – Funding
SB 580 Senator Guzzone, et al Sales and Use Tax – Nonprofit Organizations Maintaining Memorials – Exemption
HB 548 Delegate Guzzone, et al Task Force on Responsible Use of Natural Psychedelic Substances
SB 1009 Senator Feldman Task Force on Responsible Use of Natural Psychedelic Substances
SB 694 Senator Feldman Maryland Department of Health – Health Commissions and Maryland Insurance Administration – Study
HB 887 Delegate Pena–Melnyk, et al Maryland Department of Health – Health Commissions and Maryland Insurance Administration – Study
HB 827 Delegate Qi, et al Maryland Insurance Administration – Professional Employer Organizations – Study
SB 821 Senator Feldman Maryland Insurance Administration – Professional Employer Organizations – Study
SB 1059 Senator Ellis Maternal Health – Assessments, Referrals, and Reporting (Maryland Maternal Health Act of 2024)
HB 1051 Delegate White Holland, et al Maternal Health – Assessments, Referrals, and Reporting (Maryland Maternal Health Act of 2024)
HB 1092 Delegate White Holland, et al 9–1–1 Trust Fund – Purposes – Training in Telecommunications Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
SB 649 Senator Kagan 9–1–1 Trust Fund – Purposes – Training in Telecommunications Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
HB 1009 Delegate Chang Public Health – Federally Qualified Health Centers Grant Program – Recovery of Funding
SB 881 Senator Zucker Public Health – Federally Qualified Health Centers Grant Program – Recovery of Funding
SB 1142 Senators Zucker and Guzzone Tax Assistance for Low–Income Marylanders – Funding
SB 615 Senator Simonaire, et al General Provisions – Commemorative Days – Maryland Veterans Suicide Prevention Day
SB 20 Senator Simonaire Environment – Cox Creek Citizens Oversight Committee – Alterations
HB 343 Delegate Munoz Environment – Dredged Material – Containment, Redeposit, and Oversight
SB 182 Senator Sydnor Criminal Procedure – Facial Recognition Technology –Requirements, Procedures, and Prohibitions
HB 338 Delegate Moon, et al Criminal Procedure – Facial Recognition Technology – Requirements, Procedures, and Prohibitions
SB 522 Senator Augustine Charter Counties – Enforcement of Local Laws
HB 501 Delegate Fennell, et al Charter Counties – Enforcement of Local Laws
SB 938 Senators Augustine and A. Washington Maryland Department of Health – Public Education Campaign on Prostate, Lung, and Breast Cancer Prevention
HB 1293 Delegate Woods, et al Maryland Department of Health – Public Education Campaign on Prostate, Lung, and Breast Cancer Prevention
HB 381 Delegate Hill, et al State Board of Examiners in Optometry – Criminal History Records Checks
SB 175 Senator Augustine State Board of Examiners in Optometry – Criminal History Records Checks
SB 1000 Senator Beidle Maryland Health Care Commission – Nursing Homes –Acquisitions
HB 1122 Delegate Kerr, et al Maryland Health Care Commission – Nursing Homes –Acquisitions
HB 1125 Delegate Kerr, et al Certified Nursing Assistants – Licensing Requirements and Administrative Updates
SB 999 Senator Beidle Certified Nursing Assistants – Licensing Requirements and Administrative Updates
HB 292 Delegate Kerr, et al State Procurement – Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals – Attorney’s Fees
SB 667 Senator Charles State Procurement – Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals – Attorney’s Fees
HB 865 Delegate Martinez, et al Maryland Medical Assistance Program and Health Insurance – Coverage for Prostheses (So Every Body Can Move Act)
SB 614 Senator Beidle, et al Maryland Medical Assistance Program and Health Insurance – Coverage for Prostheses (So Every Body Can Move Act)
SB 1001 Senator Beidle Alcoholic Beverages – Class 4 Limited Winery License –Requirements and Authorizations
HB 1083 Delegate Pruski Alcoholic Beverages – Class 4 Limited Winery License –Requirements and Authorizations
HB 36 Chair, Economic Matters Committee (By Request – Departmental –Maryland Insurance Administration) Insurance – Protections After Loss or Damage to Property
HB 90 Chair, Economic Matters Committee (By Request – Departmental –Maryland Insurance Administration) Insurance – Hearing Representation
SB 230 Chair, Finance Committee (By Request – Departmental – Maryland Insurance Administration) Insurance – Hearing Representation
HB 969 Delegate Bartlett, et al Death Certificates – Cause or Manner of Death Determinations – Requirements After Change or Correction (Katherine Morris Death Reclassification Act)
HB 476 Delegate Bartlett, et al Criminal Procedure – Forensic Genetic Genealogical DNA Analysis and Search – Applicability for Deceased and Missing Individuals
SB 549 Senator Sydnor Criminal Procedure – Forensic Genetic Genealogical DNA Analysis and Search – Applicability for Deceased and Missing Individuals
HB 1127 Delegate Bartlett, et al Sexual Assault Forensic Examinations Conducted Through Telehealth – Reimbursement and Study
SB 950 Senator Hettleman Sexual Assault Forensic Examinations Conducted Through Telehealth – Reimbursement and Study
SB 113 Senator Kelly, et al Criminal Law – Sexual Solicitation of a Minor Through Child Pornography – Prohibition
HB 99 Delegate Bartlett Criminal Law – Sexual Solicitation of a Minor Through Child Pornography – Prohibition
SB 134 Senator Hettleman, et al Office of the Correctional Ombudsman – Establishment and Funding
SB 144 Senators Hettleman and Gile Medical Records – Fees – Attorneys Representing Patients
HB 153 Delegate Rosenberg, et al Medical Records – Fees – Attorneys Representing Patients
SB 952 Senator Hettleman Assisted Living Programs – Assisted Living Referrers – Requirements and Prohibitions
HB 353 Delegate Cullison, et al Maryland Department of Health – 2–1–1 Maryland – Oversight
SB 705 Senators Hayes and Lam Health Insurance – Qualified Resident Enrollment Program (Access to Care Act)
HB 728 Delegate Cullison, et al Health Insurance – Qualified Resident Enrollment Program (Access to Care Act)
HB 959 Delegate Bhandari, et al Health Occupations – Certified Dialysis Technicians – Continuing Education Requirement
HB 1143 Delegate Bhandari, et al Emergency Medical Services – Maryland Emergency Department Wait Time Reduction Commission – Establishment
SB 790 Senators Klausmeier and Ellis Maryland Medical Assistance Program – Employed Individuals With Disabilities
HB 822 Delegate Cullison, et al Maryland Medical Assistance Program – Employed Individuals With Disabilities
HB 932 Delegate Cullison, et al Health Insurance – Utilization Review – Revisions
SB 791 Senator Klausmeier Health Insurance – Utilization Review – Revisions
SB 408 Senator Klausmeier Maryland Department of Health – Reports on Standing Orders and Opioid Overdose Reversal Drugs
HB 411 Delegate Kipke, et al Maryland Department of Health – Reports on Standing Orders and Opioid Overdose Reversal Drugs
SB 751 Senator Klausmeier Public Health – Opioid Restitution Advisory Council and Fund – Revisions
HB 980 Delegate Rosenberg, et al Public Health – Opioid Restitution Advisory Council and Fund – Revisions
HB 1134 Delegates Bagnall and Lopez Hospitals and Related Institutions – Residential Treatment Centers – Accreditation
SB 403 Senator Klausmeier Hospitals and Related Institutions – Residential Treatment Centers – Accreditation
HB 1053 Delegate Kaiser, et al State Board of Nursing – Executive Director Qualifications
HB 16 Delegate Kaiser Tax Sales – Homeowner Protection Program – Funding
HB 1482 Delegate Fraser–Hidalgo Uninsured Driving Penalties – Funding for the Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund, Driver Education, and Transportation to Field Trips
HB 5 Delegate Crosby Criminal Law – Indecent Exposure Within the Presence of a Minor
SB 130 Senator Bailey, et al Criminal Law – Indecent Exposure Within the Presence of a Minor
SB 712 Senator Bailey State–Owned Nursing Homes – Deficiencies, Citations, and Fines – Reporting Requirements
HB 938 Delegate Crosby, et al State–Owned Nursing Homes – Deficiencies, Citations, and Fines – Reporting Requirements
SB 429 Senator Bailey Corporations and Associations – Protestant Episcopal Church, Diocese of Washington
SB 119 Senator Lam, et al Legally Protected Health Care – Gender–Affirming Treatment
SB 371 Senator Lam Maryland Medical Assistance Program – Personal Care Aides – Wage Reports
HB 189 Delegate R. Lewis, et al Maryland Medical Assistance Program – Personal Care Aides – Wage Reports
SB 718 Senators Lam and McKay Maryland Pathway to Nursing Pilot Program and Advisory Committee – Establishment
SB 991 Senator Lam Behavioral Health – Language Assistance Services Pilot Program
HB 1259 Delegate Alston, et al Health Insurance – Breast and Lung Cancer Screening – Coverage Requirements
HB 759 Delegate Alston Advanced Practice Registered Nurses – Professional Liability Insurance Coverage – Notification Requirements
SB 996 Senator Klausmeier Advanced Practice Registered Nurses – Professional Liability Insurance Coverage – Notification Requirements
SB 830 Senator Klausmeier State Board of Physicians – Performance of X–Ray Duties Without a License
HB 934 Delegate Hutchinson, et al State Board of Physicians – Performance of X–Ray Duties Without a License
SB 336 Senator Klausmeier Insurance – Producer Licensing Requirements – Education and Experience
HB 265 Delegate Qi Insurance – Producer Licensing Requirements – Education and Experience
HB 1081 Delegate Phillips, et al Public Safety – Automatic License Plate Readers – Captured Plate Data Storage and Upload
SB 840 Senator Sydnor Public Safety – Automatic License Plate Readers – Captured Plate Data Storage and Upload
SB 111 Senator Sydnor Criminal Procedure – Protection of Identity of Minor Victim
HB 458 Delegate Phillips, et al Criminal Procedure – Protection of Identity of Minor Victim
SB 59 Senator Ellis, et al Hospitals – Care of Infants After Discharge (Safe Sleep Act of 2024)
HB 177 Delegate R. Lewis, et al Hospitals – Care of Infants After Discharge (Safe Sleep Act of 2024)
HB 39 Delegate R. Lewis Residential Service Agencies – Reimbursement – Personal Assistance Services (Homecare Worker Rights Act of 2024)
SB 197 Senator Ellis Residential Service Agencies – Reimbursement – Personal Assistance Services (Homecare Worker Rights Act of 2024)
SB 839 Senator Sydnor General Provisions – Damages or Losses – Definition
HB 832 Delegate Stewart General Provisions – Damages or Losses – Definition
HB 1155 Delegate Stewart, et al Hospitals – Opioid Overdose and Opioid–Related Emergency Medical Conditions – Treatment
SB 1071 Senator McKay Hospitals – Opioid Overdose and Opioid–Related Emergency Medical Conditions – Treatment
SB 187 Senator Sydnor Correctional Services – Inmate Employment – Agricultural Work
HB 94 Delegate Pasteur Correctional Services – Inmate Employment – Agricultural Work
HB 1078 Delegate Woods, et al Maryland Medical Assistance Program – Remote Ultrasound Procedures and Remote Fetal Nonstress Tests
HB 1105 Delegate Woods, et al Advanced Practice Registered Nurses – Certification Requirement and Exceptions
HB 1337 Delegate Woods, et al Health Insurance – Appeals and Grievances Process – Reporting Requirements
SB 181 Senator McCray, et al Qualifying Nonprofit Organizations – Training and Reentry Services – Funding
SB 468 Senator McCray (By Request –Baltimore City Administration)Criminal Law – Private Home Detention Monitoring – Notification
HB 186 Delegate Hartman Eastern Shore Code Counties – Maximum Hotel Rental Tax Rate – Alteration
HB 147 Delegate Hartman Tobacco Tax Stamp Refunds – Loss Due to Theft
SB 72 Senators McCray and Lam Tobacco Tax Stamp Refunds – Loss Due to Theft
HB 66 Delegate Charkoudian Property Tax Credits – Public School Employees, Health and Safety Improvements, and Property Used for Local Housing Programs
HB 287 Delegate Charkoudian, et al Property Tax – Renters’ Property Tax Relief Program – Assets Calculation
SB 342 Senator McCray Property Tax – Renters’ Property Tax Relief Program – Assets Calculation
SB 402 Senator McKay Correctional Training Commission – Membership – Alterations
HB 786 Delegate Bagnall, et al Health Occupations – Limited License to Practice Dentistry – Services for Adults
SB 799 Senators McKay and Guzzone Health Occupations – Limited License to Practice Dentistry – Services for Adults
SB 600 Senator Kramer Maryland Medical Assistance Program – Dental Services – Coverage and Rate Study
HB 103 Delegate Bagnall Maryland Medical Assistance Program – Dental Services – Coverage and Rate Study
HB 499 Delegate Bagnall, et al Health Occupations – Private Dental Offices – Infection Control
SB 412 Senator Gile, et al Mental Health Law – County Mental Health Advisory Committees – Membership
HB 408 Delegate Bagnall, et al Mental Health Law – County Mental Health Advisory Committees – Membership
SB 822 Senator Kramer, et al Income Tax – Subtraction Modification – State Law Enforcement Officers
HB 1476 Delegate Kerr State Board of Examiners for Audiologists, Hearing Aid Dispensers, Speech–Language Pathologists, and Music Therapists – Appointment of Members
SB 714 Senators Kramer and Hershey State Board of Examiners for Audiologists, Hearing Aid Dispensers, Speech–Language Pathologists, and Music Therapists – Appointment of Members
HB 1162 Delegate Rogers, et al 9–1–1 Specialist Recruitment and Retention Workgroup
SB 1034 Senator Carozza, et al 9–1–1 Specialist Recruitment and Retention Workgroup
SB 159 Senator Gile, et al Courts – Military Records – Recordation and Inspection
HB 125 Delegate Rogers, et al Courts – Military Records – Recordation and Inspection
HB 461 Delegate Martinez, et al Health – State Advisory Council on Quality Care at the End of Life – Renaming
SB 6 Senator Gile, et al Property Tax – Credit for Dwelling House of Disabled Veterans – Alterations
HB 63 Delegate Pruski Property Tax – Credit for Dwelling House of Disabled Veterans – Alterations
SB 1041 Senators Gile and Folden Alcoholic Beverages – Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries – Direct Delivery
SB 167 Senator Carozza Physician Assistants – Revisions (Physician Assistant Modernization Act of 2024)
HB 806 Delegate Kerr, et al Physician Assistants – Revisions (Physician Assistant Modernization Act of 2024)
HB 1110 Delegates Kerr and Simpson Maryland Intrastate Emergency Management Assistance
Compact – City of Frederick
HB 84 Delegate Kerr, et al Hospitals and Urgent Care Centers – Sepsis Protocol (Lochlin’s Law)
SB 332 Senators Lewis Young and Guzzone Hospitals and Urgent Care Centers – Sepsis Protocol (Lochlin’s Law)
HB 51 Delegate Rosenberg, et al Public Health – Maryland Pediatric Cancer Fund and Commission
SB 13 Senator Jackson Public Health – Maryland Pediatric Cancer Fund and Commission
SB 136 Senators Jackson and Muse Family Law – Marriage Ceremony – Designation of Deputy Clerk
HB 300 Delegate Toles, et al Family Law – Marriage Ceremony – Designation of Deputy Clerk
HB 531 Delegate Embry, et al Correctional Services – Parole Supervision Fees and Drug and Alcohol Abuse Test Payment – Repeal
SB 905 Senator Kelly, et al Public Safety – Extreme Risk Protective Orders – Review of Court Records
HB 755 Delegate Bhandari State Board of Social Work Examiners – Board Membership and Certified Social Worker Licenses
SB 106 Senator Kelly State Board of Social Work Examiners – Board Membership and Certified Social Worker Licenses
SB 944 Senator Kelly Nonprescription Drugs and Devices – Provision by Registered Nurses and Sale of Contraceptives Through Automatic Devices
HB 1171 Delegate Williams, et al Nonprescription Drugs and Devices – Provision by Registered Nurses and Sale of Contraceptives Through Automatic Devices
HB 1063 Delegate Williams, et al Criminal Organizations – Underlying Crime
SB 379 Senator West, et al Task Force to Study Crime Classification – Renaming, Membership, and Duties
SB 1036 Senator West Task Force on the Creation of a Division of Returning Citizens and Expanded Reentry Services – Establishment
HB 1037 Delegate Taylor, et al Task Force on the Creation of a Division of Returning Citizens and Expanded Reentry Services – Establishment
HB 1329 Delegate Attar Division of Parole and Probation – Private Home Detention Monitoring – Earned Compliance Credits
HB 763 Delegate Attar, et al Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention – Membership
SB 11 Senator Carter Criminal Procedure – Expungement – Vendor Contracts
SB 452 Senator Carter Courts – Prohibited Liability Agreements – Recreational Facilities
SB 729 Senator Carter Business Occupations and Professions – Security Guards – Use of Force Reporting, Standards, and Certifications
SB 620 Senator Carter Resources and Education for All Prisons (REAP) Act
HB 92 Delegate Amprey Resources and Education for All Prisons (REAP) Act
HB 209 Delegate Amprey, et al Prison Education Delivery Reform Commission
SB 623 Senator Carter Prison Education Delivery Reform Commission
HB 732 Baltimore City Delegation Baltimore City – Control Over Powers of Police Commissioner
SB 894 Senator Carter Baltimore City – Control Over Powers of Police Commissioner
SB 532 Senator Gallion Commission to Advance Lithium–Ion Battery Safety in Maryland
HB 468 Delegates Love and Boyce Commission to Advance Lithium–Ion Battery Safety in Maryland
HB 1339 Delegate Reilly, et al Health Insurance – Hearing Aids for Adults – Coverage
SB 778 Senator Gallion Health Insurance – Hearing Aids for Adults – Coverage
HB 97 Delegate Taveras, et al Baby Food – Toxic Heavy Metals – Testing and Labeling (Rudy’s Law)
SB 723 Senator Benson Baby Food – Toxic Heavy Metals – Testing and Labeling (Rudy’s Law)
SB 36 Senator Benson Correctional Services – Investigation of Suspected Homicide – Reporting
HB 565 Delegate Simmons, et al Correctional Services – Investigation of Suspected Homicide – Reporting
HB 557 Delegate Adams, et al Sales and Use Tax Exemption – Aircraft Parts and Equipment – Repeal of Reporting Requirement and Extension of Sunset
SB 574 Senator Corderman, et al Sales and Use Tax Exemption – Aircraft Parts and Equipment – Repeal of Reporting Requirement and Extension of Sunset
HB 328 Delegate Lopez, et al Hospitals – Financial Assistance Policies – Revisions
HB 676 Delegate M. Morgan, et al Right to Try Act – Individualized Investigational Treatments
HB 378 Delegate Guzzone State Board of Dietetic Practice – Dietitian–Nutritionists – Application Requirements
HB 1056 Delegate Guzzone, et al State Board of Pharmacy – Prohibition on Discrimination Against 340B Drug Distribution
HB 1244 Delegate Smith, et al Maryland Higher Education Commission – Academic Program Approval and Institutional Mission Statements – Requirements
HB 1340 Delegate Anderton Wicomico County – Alcoholic Beverages – Monopoly of Liquor Control Board and Dispensary – Repeal
HB 1358 Delegate Ruff, et al Natural Resources – Gwynns Falls State Park – Focus Group, Advisory Committee, and Report
SB 769 Frederick County Senators Frederick County – Property Tax Credit for Property Located in Historic District – Alterations
HB 1357 Howard County Delegation Howard County – Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreements – Moderate Income Housing Ho. Co. 8–24
HB 1402 Montgomery County Delegation Montgomery County – State’s Attorney’s Office Personnel – Application of County Personnel Laws and Collective Bargaining MC 12–24
HB 396 Prince George’s County Delegation Prince George’s County – Sales and Use Tax on Energy and Fuel – Use of Revenue PG 407–24
HB 398 Prince George’s County Delegation Prince George’s County – Taxes on Telecommunications Services – Use of Revenue PG 406–24