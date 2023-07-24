Police arrest man accused of robbing, sexually assaulting woman while armed with box cutter

Authorities in Arlington County say a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman at a Crystal City shopping mall while armed with a box cutter has been arrested.

Khalil Gray, 23, was taken into custody in Maryland on the evening of July 23. He's been charged with forcible sodomy, abduction with intent to defile, malicious wounding and robbery.

Police say the attack happened Saturday in the 1900 block of S. Bell Street.

The female victim told investigators she was walking in the Crystal City Shops when Gray allegedly approached her with a box cutter, demanded her cell phone and money, then took her to a secluded area where he proceeded to sexually assault her and cut her.

She was able to escape and find help. She was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police launched an investigation and canvassed the area but were not immediately able to locate the suspect, who had only described as a man in his mid-20s with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts with gray leggings underneath and carrying a green duffle bag.

Investigators soon developed Gray as a suspect and with the assistance of the Metro Transit Police Department, tracked him to a location in Maryland where he was arrested.

Gray is being held in the Prince George’s Department of Corrections pending extradition to the Commonwealth of Virginia.