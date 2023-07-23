Police: Suspect wanted after woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Crystal City

Arlington County Police are asking for the public's help to find a man accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a woman in Crystal City.

On July 22, officers responded to the 1900 block of S. Bell Street at approximately 8:24 p.m. where a woman reported being assaulted and threatened with a weapon.

The victim told police that she was walking in the Crystal City Shops when a man came up to her, pulled out a box cutter and demanded money and her cell phone.

The suspect then took her to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her and struck her with the box cutter, leaving her with a laceration. The victim then ran away from the site of the attack up to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway where she was able to get help from individuals who called police for her.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be examined and treated.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts with gray leggings underneath and carrying a green duffle bag.