Plumbs of black smoke over Gravelly Point caused by vehicle fire

By
Updated  May 8, 2025 10:14am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

Plumbs of black smoke that rose above Gravelly Point in Virginia Thursday morning were caused by a car fire, officials say.

The Brief

    • Black smoke over Gravelly Point caused by a vehicle fire Thursday morning.
    • Arlington Fire & EMS shared video of an SUV fully engulfed in flames.
    • Fire cause under investigation.

ARLINGTON, Va. - Plumbs of black smoke that rose above Gravelly Point in Virginia on Thursday morning were caused by a car fire, officials say.

What we know:

Arlington Fire & EMS posted video that shows an SUV engulfed in flames.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Drivers in the area along the George Washington Memorial Parkway could see delays throughout the morning commute.

Plumbs of black smoke over Gravelly Point caused by vehicle fire (Arlington Fire & EMS)

The Source: Information in this article comes from Arlington Fire & EMS.

