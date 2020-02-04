Plan for new gaming facility in Northern Virginia stopped in its tracks

There was a big twist Tuesday night in the debate over bringing a new gaming facility to Northern Virginia.

Technically, it’s not gambling but it would have included slot-like machines, off-track betting on thoroughbred horse racing and more, and it would have been the first of its kind in area —that’s right, would have been.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium had a few options in the Triangle Plaza, as there are several vacancies in the shopping center.

Voters in Dumfries passed a referendum in November to allow the new gaming facility.

The Colonial Downs Group is behind the gaming facility chain, which currently has locations in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent and Vinton.

As the town council considered the application for a permit on Tuesday night, there was an unexpected wrench in the works.

Councilman Charles Brewer wanted to remove the condition that the Colonial Downs Group pay $100,000 to the town of Dumfries for road improvements along Route 1. He ended up joining other councilmembers who oppose gaming all together and the application was denied.

The mayor of Dumfries says there was no reason to oppose the company helping with road improvement costs.

Rosie’s would have brought about 150 jobs to the area and millions of dollars in revenue to the state along with hundreds of thousands of dollars to Dumfries.

A spokesperson for the Colonial Downs Group tells FOX 5 the money they would have paid for road improvements is not unusual. They wanted to offset any traffic impact their business would bring to the area, but again right now, the deal is dead in the water.

