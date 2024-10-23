&pizza removing Marion Berry knots from menu 'effective immediately'

&pizza says that they are removing their new "Marion Berry knots" from the menu after swift backlash from the community over the product, which made light of former Mayor Marion Barry and his 1990 drug scandal.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon, just two days after they debuted the dessert.

In the description of the new item on their website, &pizza said, "These knots will blow you away" next to a small pile of white powdered sugar, and a news release said the dessert would "even force the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) to look twice."

The controversy stems from what many called an offensive reference to former Mayor Barry, who was caught in an FBI sting involving crack cocaine in 1990. Washingtonians and even some visitors from out of town who know the history quickly called it out as inappropriate mockery.

"Candidly, we made a mistake. And for that, we sincerely apologize," the company said in a statement. "While humor was our intent, it was regrettably off the mark."

The NAACP called for the removal of the product on Tuesday, saying it was disrespectful to Barry’s legacy.

Executive committee member of the NAACP D.C. branch Tambra Stevenson said while Barry’s controversial past is well-known, the former mayor’s decades of public service and positive contributions to the city should not be overshadowed by one mistake.

She also expressed concern about the visual representation of the dessert, which features powdered sugar, a detail she says is problematic.

"The imagery of the powdered sugar simulating crack cocaine and understanding the historical implications of playing into stereotypes of Black community members is very problematic at a time when youth need hope, youth need leadership," Stevenson added.

&pizza says the product will no longer be sold "effective immediately" and that they are "actively reaching out to the community leaders who have voiced concern."

"The parody of the former Mayor and portrayal of substance abuse was wrong," the statement read. "Again, we apologize. We have nothing but love for D.C., which we consider the greatest city in the world. Trust that &pizza hears you and we will do better."

