&pizza under fire for naming dessert after former Mayor Marion Barry

A D.C. pizza chain is facing backlash over its decision to name a menu item after the late Marion Barry.

Critics say using his name trivializes his complex legacy – both his political achievements and personal scandals.

&pizza says it "may not be the perfect dessert, but they’re the perfect dessert for D.C."

However, some people disagree.

"It’s very disrespectful to a man who did a lot for the city," said Keith Taylor, a Washingtonian.

Marion Barry served as mayor of the nation’s capital for four terms. In 1990, he found himself at the center of a scandal. Barry was arrested in a high-profile FBI sting operation for smoking crack cocaine.

If you check out the &pizza website, it reads: "These knots will blow you away" next to a small pile of white powdered sugar. Many Washingtonians don’t think it’s a funny joke and instead, it looks like mockery.

"He’s more than just that incident. It was a bad incident, he served time for that incident, and you have to understand there’s a lot more to Marion Barry," said Taylor. "He was a person who helped me out when I was younger. I was in the youth program. I was lucky to be part of the youth program Upward Bound."

The news release about the Marion Berry knots states the dessert will "even force the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) to look twice."

The announcement continues with: "One thing’s for sure – like many of D.C.’s elected officials, &pizza is not afraid to have a little fun."

Even visitors from out of town who know the history are calling this ridiculous and feel the business is just doing this for attention.

FOX 5 contacted &pizza about the criticism and the CEO, Mike Burns replied, saying: "We’re talking about a Marion berry, that’s spelled with an ‘e’. We stuff that into a knot, drizzle it with icing and then top it with powdered sugar. It’s delicious – we can’t wait for D.C. to try it."

"I mean I definitely think I would be curious on the reason why they decided to name it that way, but I also understand that people are trying to find some things to relate to D.C.’s culture," said Bryan Buckley, D.C. resident.

A representative for former D.C. First Lady Cora Masters Barry says she’s not issuing a statement at this time, but will be asking attorneys to look into the matter and act accordingly.