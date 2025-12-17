3 puppies stolen at gunpoint in DC: What we know about the case

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help finding three French bulldog puppies stolen during an armed burglary in the northeast over the weekend.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that French bulldogs have been frequent targets in past thefts because of their high value. But in this case, investigators say the suspects didn’t initially come for the dogs.

The puppies - Tiny-Mon, Eeyore and Big One - were taken Sunday around 7 p.m. after three armed suspects forced their way into a home on the 1500 block of Benning Road.

The owner told FOX 5 the men burst through the front door with guns drawn, demanding marijuana.

According to a police report, a family member told the suspects they wouldn’t find what they were looking for. The men then turned their attention to the puppies.

The owner says guns were pointed at her, her boyfriend and her three children, ages three, nine and 14. The suspects left behind the mother dog, named Mystery, but fled with all three pups.

Dig deeper:

Police describe the suspects as three Black males, likely in their 20s, wearing ski masks. At least two were armed.

D.C. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

