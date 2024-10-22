DC NAACP demands &pizza remove Marion Berry Knots from menu

&pizza is facing mounting criticism in D.C. over its latest dessert item, the "Marion Berry Knots."

The local branch of the NAACP has demanded the company remove the product from its menu. The controversy stems from what many are calling an offensive reference to former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, who was caught in an FBI sting involving crack cocaine in 1990.

In a press release, the NAACP D.C. branch described the dessert as "inflammatory, culturally insensitive, and drug-use insinuating."

The organization is calling on &pizza to take immediate action.

Tambra Stevenson, an executive committee member of the NAACP D.C. branch, said the dessert is disrespectful to Barry’s legacy.

"He cannot fight back, right? You’re literally fighting and making money off a dead person," Stevenson said.

While Barry’s controversial past is well-known, Stevenson argued that the former mayor’s decades of public service and positive contributions to the city should not be overshadowed by one mistake. She also expressed concern about the visual representation of the dessert, which features powdered sugar, a detail she says is problematic.

"The imagery of the powdered sugar simulating crack cocaine and understanding the historical implications of playing into stereotypes of Black community members is very problematic at a time when youth need hope, youth need leadership," Stevenson added.

The NAACP is asking &pizza to not only remove the dessert but to donate a portion of its proceeds to substance-abuse prevention programs in the cities where it operates.

"&pizza has an opportunity to actually redirect dollars in supporting community programs that address drug rehabilitation in our communities versus making cheap shots with these sorts of trickery campaigns," Stevenson said.

According to an internal email obtained by FOX 5, &pizza CEO Mike Burns instructed staff to offer free Marion Berry Knots to anyone who was upset by the new item. The company has not publicly responded to the NAACP’s requests.

Local community activist Ron Moten also voiced his disappointment and announced plans for a boycott. He said supporters will gather at &pizza locations to discourage customers from entering.

"We will be at the &pizzas with people who look like Marion Barry... We're going to shut it down," Moten said.

In a statement, NAACP D.C. President Akosua Ali, wrote: "The life, legacy, lineage and name of Marion Barry deserves to be remembered as a pioneer for economic development, real-estate development, black business empowerment, youth employment and as the Mayor of the people. Mayor Barry taught us the power of economics and today, we call on the community to demand &Pizza right this egregious wrong."

Meanwhile, Barry’s ex-wife has told FOX 5 that she is consulting attorneys regarding the matter.